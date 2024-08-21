Supernovas Trophy Tour Continues at Council Bluffs Farmers Market and Dundee Day

August 21, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, will continue its Trophy Tour this week as the Supernovas head to the Council Bluffs Farmers Market while also making a stop at the annual Dundee Day.

The Supernovas will be in Council Bluffs on Thursday, August 22 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The farmer's market will be held at 1st Ave. and Bayliss Park with fans being able to snap a picture with the Championship Trophy, win free prizes and receive ticket information for the upcoming 2025 season.

On Saturday, August 24, the Supernovas will take part in the annual Dundee Day. A Supernovas booth will be set up from 8-3 p.m. on Saturday with newly signed libero and Creighton alum Allison Whitten appearing from 12-2 p.m.

An annual event since the 1950s, Dundee Day is a family-friendly street festival that celebrates and highlights the Dundee neighborhood with a parade, 5K run, art and craft vendors, book sale, pancake breakfast, food trucks, live music and a beer garden.

Supernovas season tickets for the 2025 season are officially on sale and going out fast! To become a season ticket member and secure the best seat in professional volleyball, call 402-502-5268.

