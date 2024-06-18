Supernovas to Throw out First Pitch on 'Everything Nebraska Night' at Werner Park

June 18, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, NEB. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Federation Champions, will be honored and throw out the first pitch on 'Everything Nebraska Night' at Werner Park as part of the Omaha Stormchaser's game against the Louisville Bats on Saturday, June 22.

Omaha is coming off a storybook ending to its inaugural season, sweeping the Grand Rapids Rise on Saturday, May 18 at the CHI Health Center to be crowned the first PVF Champions. The Supernovas will throw out first pitch prior to the Stormchaser's game against the Bats at 6:05 p.m. CDT.

The Supernovas will also have an activation table on the concourse giving fans the opportunity to meet players, take a photo with the championship trophy and get ticket information for the fast-approaching 2025 season.

Fans will be able to see the Supernovas and championship trophy as part of the Championship Trophy Tour. Please click this link to see where the Supernovas are this summer!

Become a part of a championship fanbase! Learn more about becoming a 2025 Season Ticket Member by visiting Supernovas.com or by calling 402-502-5268.

