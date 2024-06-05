Supernovas to Take Part in Elkhorn Days Parade and Midwest Fest

OMAHA, NEB. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Federation champions, will participate in the Elkhorn Days Parade celebration on Saturday, June 8 as well as the Midwest Fest on Sunday, June 9 in Omaha.

Elkhorn Days is an annual celebration of the Elkhorn area that includes the parade, live music, vendor booths, cornhole, 3-on-3 basketball, car show and many more kid and family activities. The Supernovas will be one of dozens of floats to take part in this year's celebration.

The parade will start just south of the N. 206th and Glenn Street intersection in Elkhorn. The route will start north on 206th before turning around to go south on Main Street. The parade will end once the floats reach Railroad Avenue.

For more information and a complete schedule of events, please visit elkhorndays.com.

On Sunday, the Supernovas will have a booth at the annual Midwest Fest in downtown Omaha. The two-day festival will take place at the Heartland of America Park at The RiverFront.

Formally known as HutchFest, which started in 2016, Midwest Fest is an annual maker fair to provide local makers with a marketplace to sell their goods. Over 200 artisans and makers from across the Midwest will be attending along with a Food Truck Alley, live music and friendly lawns games.

Please visit midwestfest.com for additional information.

Fans can check out the official Championship Trophy Tour page to see where the PVF champs are up to all summer long and snag a photo with the championship trophy! Fans can access that page or visiting Supernovas.com.

Omaha is coming off a storybook end to its inaugural season, sweeping the Grand Rapids Rise on Saturday, May 18 at the CHI Health Center to be crowned the first PVF champions. Fans will be able to see the Supernovas and championship trophy all summer long as Omaha shares this historic accomplishment with NovaNation.

Become a part of a championship fanbase! Learn more about becoming a 2025 Season Ticket Member by visiting Supernovas.com or by calling 402-502-5268.

