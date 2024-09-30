Supernovas Set to Compete in 2024 Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Season

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, will have four players and one coach competing in the 2024 Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball season. AU returns for its fourth year which is set to go from October 3 to November 4 at the Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa, Arizona.

Supernovas Brooke Nuneviller, Natalia Valentín-Anderson, Kelsie Payne and Kayla Caffey will compete with Omaha assistant coach Thomas Robson acting as one of four facilitators for the league.

AU features a unique range of scoring innovations with individual athletes earning points based on both team wins and individual performance, with the leaderboard changing constantly. In addition, teams change each week with the top four athletes in the standings serving as captains and drafting their teams. At the end of the five-week season, the player with the most points is crowned as the league's individual champion.

Nuneviller and Valentín-Anderson were selected as two of the four captains for the first week of competition. Plus, former Supernovas hitter and 2024 PVF Server of the Year Bethania de la Cruz is another captain.

There are several connections amongst the four teams drafted by the captains. Nuneviller will team up with Payne as well as former Supernovas Sydney Hilley and Lindsey Vander Weide. Valentín-Anderson drafted former teammate Allison Mayfield, who signed with the Vegas Thrill over the offseason. Caffey will play with de la Cruz as well as former Omaha outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine and middle blocker Tori Dixon.

Action begins on Thursday, October 3 with Team Valentín-Anderson facing off against Team (Morgan) Hentz at 7 p.m. CDT while Team Nuneviller takes on Team De La Cruz at 9:30 p.m. CDT. Both matches can be found on Bally Sports and Volleyball World. Each week consists of a round robin format between all four teams.

