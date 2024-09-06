Supernovas Sell out Upcoming Individual Skills Clinic

September 6, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, have officially sold out its Individual Skills Clinic set for Sunday, September 8 at the College of Saint Mary Fieldhouse.

Over 60 kids ranging from fourth through eighth graders will choose two skills to improve on with instruction from Supernovas libero and former Creighton star Allison Whitten and assistant coach Thomas Robson.

This is the third clinic put on by the Supernovas who sold out the previous two that ran from August 19th through the 21st.

With another star-loaded roster and more opportunities to see the Supernovas, fans can buy the world's hottest ticket in professional volleyball by taking advantage of a special sale. For a limited time, fans can buy season tickets for all 14 home matches for the price of 12.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from September 6, 2024

Supernovas Sell out Upcoming Individual Skills Clinic - Omaha Supernovas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.