Supernovas Sell out Inaugural Clinics

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, have officially sold out its inaugural clinics which are set to kick off next week. 120 fourth- through eighth-graders will attend the three clinics that will run from August 19 through 21 at the College of Saint Mary Fieldhouse, the Supernovas home practice facility.

Supernovas Head Coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn, Assistant Coach Thomas Robson and outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller will run the clinics.

August 19 will be the one and only Serving Clinic with a mix between technical training and games. The Supernovas were the best serving team in the PVF last season, leading the league with 98 aces and a 1.00 aces per set average. That also included outside hitter Bethania de la Cruz winning the PVF Server of the Year award with a league-leading 35 aces. August 20 and 21 will be the All Skills Clinic to improve an athlete's all-around volleyball skills.

