Supernovas Partner with Cheer Athletics Omaha to Launch Hype Squad for 2025 Season

October 8, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, are proud to announce a partnership with Cheer Athletics Omaha to launch an official Supernovas Hype Squad for the 2025 season.

The partnership will be one of many steps to enhance the exciting and family-friendly atmosphere at the CHI Health Center where the Supernovas ranked No. 1 in the world in Pro Volleyball average attendance with nearly 10,000 fans attending each of Omaha's 12 home matches last season.

Owned by Craig and Tiffani Wolf, with Gym Director Krista Golson, Cheer Athletics Omaha offers elite All-Star cheer training with programs tailored for athletes starting as young as three-year-olds.

"It's a very exciting time for Cheer Athletics to partner with a championship organization like the Omaha Supernovas," Craig and Tiffani Wolf shared. "As Omaha's first major-league pro sports team with a strong focus on community, we're thrilled to be part of the momentum and energy behind women's professional sports."

Cheer Athletics Omaha operates a 30,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art tumbling and stunting facility, located off Highway 50 and 370, dedicated to developing elite athletes and fostering the local cheer community.

The Hype Squad will be comprised of 20 to 25 local athletes aged 18 or older. Tryouts will be held on Nov. 3 and 10 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. To be eligible to participate on the team, athletes must turn 18 years old no later than May 1, 2025. To register for tryouts, visit caomaha.com and select the correlating link at the bottom of the page. There will be no fees to try out.

