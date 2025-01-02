Supernovas Announce Broadcast Partnership with Nebraska Public Media

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, are thrilled to announce a broadcast partnership with Nebraska Public Media for the 2025 season, bringing six Supernovas home matches to television screens across the state.

Expanding upon its partnership from the inaugural season, Nebraska Public Media will broadcast six of the team's 2025 home matches with coverage available statewide on cable and satellite. Nebraska Public Media's coverage is highlighted by the Supernovas season opener on Friday, January 10 the CHI Health Center as Omaha takes on the Atlanta Vibe for Banner Night at 7 p.m. CST.

The live broadcast schedule includes:

Sunday, January 19 at 3 p.m. CST vs. San Diego Mojo

Sunday, February 16 at 3 p.m. CST vs. San Diego Mojo

Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m. CST vs. Vegas Thrill

Sunday, March 30 at 3 p.m. CST vs. Grand Rapids Rise

Saturday, April 5 at 6 p.m. CST vs. Orlando Valkyries

Veteran Volleyball play-by-play broadcaster Larry Punteney and Nebraska Olympian Nancy Metcalf will team up as the broadcast crew for all six matches.

Nebraska Public Media is an award-winning media organization that tells the stories of Nebraska, first-hand, through the voices who reside in the Cornhusker state. Additionally, Nebraska Public Media provides exceptional coverage of the state's athletic events including the NSAA Nebraska State High School Championships, Nebraska and Creighton.

For those who live outside Nebraska, the match can be viewed live on the PVF's YouTube Channel.

Additional broadcast updates will be announced at a later date.

