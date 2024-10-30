Supernovas Aim to Finish Strong as Athletes Unlimited Season Reaches Final Week

October 30, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, will see four of its players and one coach striving for a strong finish as they head into the final week of the Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball season in Arizona.

2024 Omaha team captain Brooke Nuneviller was the big winner in Week Four for the Supernovas, racking up 650 points as part of two teams wins for Team (Brittany) Abercrombie. She was also voted the No. 3 Match MVP on Oct. 27 when she posted 13 kills on a .410 clip along with nine digs, two assists and one block. In total, she recorded 31 kills, 26 digs, four assists and one block in nine sets. She enters the final week No. 18 overall in the standings and fourth in both kills (137) and kills per set (3.7). Her defense hasn't slowed down either as she still leads all attackers with 3.43 digs per set.

Setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson has been leading the way for the Supernovas throughout AU and she turned in another solid week with 533 points as part of Team (Morgan) Hentz. She put up two performances with 40 or more assists, finishing the week averaging 13.3 assists per set along with 30 digs, five kills and one block. She continues to lead all setters in assists (442), assists per set (11.95), digs (144), digs per set (3.89) and kills (17). She'll aim to crack the top five in the final week as she currently sits at No. 8.

National Champion and former Nebraska Volleyball middle blocker Kayla Caffey helped Nuneviller and Team Abercrombie to a pair of team wins while adding 12 kills, five blocks, four digs and one assist. She's third overall in both blocks (27) and blocks per set (0.77) with those marks leading all PVF players competing at AU.

Kelsie Payne was limited in Week Four, playing in only two sets. She's looking for a big week to end strong and improve her position of No. 28.

Supernovas assistant coach Thomas Robson was the facilitator for Team Hentz, which went 1-2, and now will team up with former Supernova Bethania De La Cruz-Meíja who will be a captain for the fifth-straight week as she battles Abercrombie for first place.

The quartet of Supernovas will be spread out amongst the four teams in Week Five with Payne on Team Abercrombie, Caffey on Team De La Cruz-Meíja, Nuneviller on Team (Madi) Kingdon Rishel and Valentín-Anderson on Team (Dani) Drews.

Week Five action begins on Friday, Nov. 1 with Team Kingdon Rishel taking on Team De La Cruz-Mejía at 7 p.m. CT. That will be followed with Team Abercrombie battling Team Drews at 9:30 p.m. CT. Both matches will be broadcast live on VBTV and the FanDuel Sports Network.

To see the full schedule, rosters and keep up with how the Supernovas are performing in Arizona, visit the official Supernovas Athletes Unlimited Action Hub.

