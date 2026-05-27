Sunday Night Rugby in Sacramento: California Legion vs Old Glory DC: MLR 2026: Highlights

Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Old Glory DC YouTube Video







Heart Health Park hosted its first-ever MLR match. Sunday Night Rugby in a new city, playoff positioning on the line, and @LegionRugby vs @oldglorydcrugby , both with something to prove.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 27, 2026

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