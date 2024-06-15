Stingers Hold off Surge Rally and Snap Losing Skid with 91-84 Win

Edmonton Stingers' Mike Nuga versus Calgary Surge's Trhae Mitchell

In round two of the CEBL's Battle of Alberta, it was more of the same as the Edmonton Stingers (5-2) came away with a 91-84 win over the Calgary Surge (2-5) on Friday night.

After handing Calgary an 18-point loss in game one of the CEBL season, Edmonton's follow-up victory might not have been as convincing - nearly blowing a 20-point lead - but it got the job done in more ways than one. The victory not only snapped a two-game skid for the visiting Stingers, it also kept them a perfect 4-0 on the road.

A pair of bench players led the way for Edmonton as Michael Nuga and Ben Krikke each put up a game-high 18 points. The guard-forward duo was instrumental as they led a second unit that put up 41 points, more than double then that of the Surge.

