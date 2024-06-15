BlackJacks Defeat River Lions 90-86 to Secure First Home Win of 2024
June 15, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
Tyrrell Tate had 19 points to lead the Ottawa BlackJacks (2-5) to their first home victory of the season on Saturday defeating the Niagara River Lions (4-3), 90-86.
Tate knocked down two threes as part of his 19 points, snagged two rebounds, dished out four assists and had two steals. With the game on the line in Target Score Time, Tate put his head down, drove straight to the paint, and hit a running floater to seal the win.
Ottawa BlackJacks' Tyrrel Tate in action
