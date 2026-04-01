Stewart Shares Heartwarming Moment After AUSL Golden Ticket

Published on March 31, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







Sydney Stewart's Golden Ticket moment was already a complete surprise. The moment she shared with her family afterward made it even more memorable.

During Arizona's game on March 29, Stewart was surprised on the field as Jennie Finch presented her with a Golden Ticket, marking her selection in the 2026 AUSL College Draft. The Arizona catcher earned the honor in the midst of a standout season, hitting .374 with a 1.361 OPS and earning NFCA Second-Team All-American honors.

As Finch delivered the surprise, Stewart's parents were visibly emotional in the stands as they watched their daughter take the next step toward her professional career.

The waterworks continued when her family made its way to the field.

One of the most impactful moments of the afternoon came when Stewart was greeted by her parents. Her father, Colin, saw one of the life lessons he passed on to her fulfilled in that moment.

"Told ya if you work hard, you're gonna get everything you wanted," he said.

Stewart now awaits the AUSL College Draft on May 4 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, where she will officially learn which team selected her.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @sieraajones.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from March 31, 2026

Stewart Shares Heartwarming Moment After AUSL Golden Ticket - AUSL

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