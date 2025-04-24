Sports stats



CFL Canadian Football League

Stewart Johnston Introductory Press Conference

April 24, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


Watch as the 15th Commissioner of the Canadian Football League, Stewart Johnston, addresses the media for the first time.
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from April 24, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central