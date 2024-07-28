Statement from the Commissioner

I want to send out a sincere apology to our fans, sponsors, teams and especially the Stadium network. Despite an unbelievable weekend of playoff football, we failed to produce the standard of production that has helped make our league a growing success. We take full responsibility for the streams that the IFL produces. We will work through the week to address our problems in preparation for a must see Conference Championship Weekend. THANK YOU for your continued support as we continue our march toward crowning the 2024 IFL National Champion!

