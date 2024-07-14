Starters Announced for 2024 NECBL All-Star Game

North Adams, MA - Commissioner Sean McGrath and the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) are excited to announce the starters for the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game.

The 2024 NECBL All-Star Game will take place at the historic Muzzy Field, home of the Bristol Blues, on Sunday, July 21.

The 2024 NECBL All-Star Game on July 21st will feature the best players and top talent in the league and will provide for a night full of excitement and entertainment. The 2024 All-Stars will look to showcase their talents with the hopes of continuing their baseball career beyond college and the NECBL, with 30-40 total scouts representing every Major League Baseball (MLB) team expected to be in attendance.

Each NECBL All-Star Team consists of nine pitchers (the starter, seven relievers, and one closer), three catchers (a starter and two reserves), and a starter and reserve for all of the infield positions (1B, 2B, SS, 3B). Two designated hitters (a starter and reserve) are selected, as well as three starters and three reserves in the outfield and one "Coach's Selection" made by the head coach.

The East & West Managers for the 2024 All-Star coaching staff were announced on Friday evening - See full release.

East Division Roster

The East Division consists of the Newport Gulls, Ocean State Waves, Mystic Schooners, North Shore Navigators, Martha's Vineyard Sharks and the Sanford Mainers.

Out of the 10 starting spots, Newport, Ocean State, Martha's Vineyard and Sanford all claimed two selections as Mystic and North Shore rounded out the starting lineup with one apiece.

Coaching Staff: Newport Gulls (Manager: Mike Coombs)

Pitcher: Brad Pruett (Newport, Oklahoma)

Catcher: Colin Barczi (Sanford, Vanderbilt)

First Base: Donovan Cash (Ocean State, Kennesaw)

Second Base: Tristan Head (Ocean State, Georgetown)

Third Base: Reese Robinett (Martha's Vineyard, Arkansas)

Shortstop: Chris Hacopian (Martha's Vineyard, Maryland)

Outfielders:

Julian "Juju" Stevens (Mystic, Missouri)

Nolan Stevens (Newport, Mississippi State)

Chris "CJ" Willis (Sanford, Quinnipiac)

DH: Jesse Jaconski (North Shore, Penn State)

Coach's Choice: Tyler Hare (Newport, Wofford)

West Division Roster

The West Division consists of the Upper Valley Nighthawks, Vermont Mountaineers, Keene SwampBats, North Adams SteepleCats, Bristol Blues, Danbury Westerners and Valley Blue Sox.

Out of the 10 starting spots, Vermont and Keene led the way with three selections each as Bristol posted a pair and Danbury and Upper Valley had one apiece.

Coaching Staff: Vermont Mountaineers (Manager: Mitchell Holmes)

Pitcher: Dennis Helwig (Vermont, Notre Dame)

Catcher: Billy Sullivan (Bristol, SCSU)

First Base: Dante D'Amore (Danbury, Sacred Heart)

Second Base: Ripken Reese (Keene, Kent State)

Third Base: Max Jensen (Vermont, Cornell)

Shortstop: Jordan Peyton (Bristol, Towson)

Outfielders:

Joe Jaconski (Keene, Penn State)

Josiah Ragsdale (Vermont, Boston College)

DJ Pacheco (Upper Valley, Richmond)

DH: Jake Koonin (Keene, Princeton)

Coach's Choice: Jonathan Hogart (Valley, Murray State)

All-Star Game festivities will start at 2:45 pm on July 21st with the Home Run Derby. The Home Run Derby contestants will be announced on Tuesday, July 16. The All-Star Game is scheduled for a first pitch at 5:10 pm. For more information on the All-Star Game, click Here.

Tickets for the event are $10 for General Admission, for all ticket information, please visit here All-Star Game Tickets.

The Fan Vote is back for the ninth consecutive year! Fans will be able once again to have the chance to choose the final player of the All-Star Game rosters by voting for their favorite NECBL players to complete the East and West Division rosters! Fan Vote nominees will be announced later today, and voting begins at 12:00 AM tonight, concluding at 11:59 PM on Thursday, July 18.

The 2024 All-Star Game will be live on ESPN+ and the Home Run Derby will be broadcast live on the NECBL Network free-of-charge, powered by HudlTV.

The New England Collegiate Baseball League is a wooden bat college summer league that fields teams in all six New England states. Partially funded by Major League Baseball, the New England League started play in 1994 and has sent over 230 alumni to the Major Leagues with nearly 30 alumni taken in the first round of the MLB Draft. For continuing coverage of the NECBL, visit NECBL.com and follow the league on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

