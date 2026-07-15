Stars Shine Tonight in Victoria

Published on July 15, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release







Wednesday caps an exciting five days for the West Coast League, as some of the circuit's brightest stars take the field tonight for the 2026 WCL All-Star Game in Victoria, British Columbia.

Last weekend in Philadelphia, 48 players with WCL experience were selected in the MLB First-Year Player Draft, including fourth overall pick Jackson Flora, a WCL All-Star with the Corvallis Knights in 2024.

Tuesday night, Team HarbourCats (Logan Shephard, Michael Rodda and former MLB player Kevin Pillar) won the home run derby while Nanaimo NightOwls skipper Cody Andreychuk flashed his old playing skills to capture the Coaches Challenge.

First pitch in tonight's All-Star Game, hosted by the Victoria HarbourCats, is scheduled for 7:05 Pacific at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park. The WCL's premier event will be livestreamed on MLB.com, MLB.tv, and in the MLB app.

North head coach Todd Haney, Victoria's head coach since 2019, has tabbed HarbourCats right-hander Erik Rico (Fresno State) as his starter; Rico has been the WCL's most dominant pitcher this summer, with a 1.08 ERA and league-best 46 strikeouts in just 25 innings. The South's Jim Hoppel - head coach of the Portland Pickles, last summer's South champions - counters with Walla Walla Sweets righty Charles Rogers III (CSUN), who's posted a 1.08 ERA for the Sweets, along with 35 strikeouts and only 5 walks in 35 innings.

Updated rosters (including players named as replacements for original selections announced last week but no longer available) may be found below. Prior to the game, All-Stars will participate in a workout for scouts and amateur coaches - and open to fans with game tickets - as the West Coast League continues its mission to create tremendous environments for ambitious young baseball players from around the world.

SOUTH ALL-STARS (WCL Team/College)

C - Parker Burt (Yakima Valley Pippins/Ball State)

C - Martin Serrano (Marion Berries/Ohio State)

1B - JT Summers (Ridgefield Raptors/Oregon)

1B/2B - Nick Velazquez (Yakima Valley/USC)

2B/1B - Payton Knowles (Walla Walla Sweets/Troy)

2B - Daichi Furuhata (Yakima Valley/Seattle U)

SS - Troy Sanders (Bend Elks/Grand Canyon)

SS - Elijah McNeal (Portland Pickles/UC Davis)

SS - Sawyer Nelson (Marion/Loyola Marymount)

3B/OF - Matthew Major (Marion/Toledo)

OF - Isaiah Hearn (Ridgefield/Oregon)

OF/3B/1B - Tanner Johns (Portland/Grand Canyon)

OF - Sam Kane (Walla Walla/Nevada)

OF - Max Medina (Corvallis Knights/Cal Poly)

OF - Ethan Porter (Corvallis/Oregon State)

OF - Dmitri Susidko (Bend/Saddleback College)

OF - Zach Wadas (Ridgefield/Loyola Marymount)

P - Morgan Codron (Corvallis/Portland)

P - Curtis Ellis (Walla Walla/St. Francis, [Ind.])

P - Rafael Espinoza (Portland/Colorado Mesa)

P - Zach Fetchel (Portland/Texas Tech)

P - Jordan Haver (Ridgefield/Fresno State)

P - Parker Heintz (Ridgefield/Fresno State)

P - Michael Klein (Springfield Drifters/Rogers State)

P - Nathaniel Kurano (Yakima Valley/Whitworth)

P - Sonny Pena (Springfield/Transfer Portal)

P - Charles Rogers III (Walla Walla/CSUN)

P - Perry Stow (Walla Walla/St. Francis [Ind.])

Player selected as All-Star, but not participating in All-Star Game

NORTH ALL-STARS (WCL Team/College)

C/1B - Carter Enoch (Port Angeles Lefties/Saddleback College)

C - Jake Lyall (Bellingham Bells/Loyola Marymount)

1B - Easton Andrews (Edmonton Riverhawks/Arkansas-Pine Bluff)

1B - Landon White (Wenatchee AppleSox/Gonzaga)

1B - Ethan Wood (Port Angeles/Wright State)

2B - David Krahn (Victoria HarbourCats/UBC)

SS/2B - Raphael Dunne (Wenatchee/Gonzaga)

SS - Jacob Loving (Kelowna Falcons/Palomar College)

SS - Shiryu Sato (Edmonton/Hawaii)

3B - Matthew Westley (Victoria/George Mason)

OF/2B - Aspen Alexander (Bellingham/Grand Canyon)

OF - Noah Cassie (Bellingham/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi)

OF - Kade Crawford (Kamloops NorthPaws/Louisiana Tech) OF/P - Evan Dugdale (Kamloops/Cloud County CC)

OF - Jaden Jackson (Bellingham/UCLA)

OF - Ethan Reynolds (Nanaimo NightOwls/Western Kentucky)

OF - Kainoa Santiago (Wenatchee/Gonzaga)

P - Jeremiah Arnett (Victoria/Rice)

P - Clint Beck (Wenatchee/Gonzaga)

P - Carter Fink (Edmonton/Niagara)

P - Charlie Decker (Bellingham/Puget Sound)

P - David Sheppard (Edmonton/Utah Tech)

P - Jaxon McDonald (Nanaimo/Univ. of Science and Arts of Oklahoma)

P - Erik Rico (Victoria/Fresno State)

P - Seth Sumner (Kelowna/Mt. San Antonio College)

P - Joe Thornton (Wenatchee/Gonzaga)

Player selected as All-Star, but not participating in All-Star Game







West Coast League Stories from July 15, 2026

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