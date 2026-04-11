Stanford's Taryn Kern Receives Latest AUSL Golden Ticket

Published on April 10, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







Stanford's Taryn Kern became the latest college star to receive an Athletes Unlimited Softball League Golden Ticket on Friday night, following Stanford's home matchup versus Florida State.

Broadcaster and former softball player Amanda Scarborough presented the Golden Ticket, marking Kern's selection in the league's 2026 College Draft.

How it works: Golden Tickets and the AUSL College Draft

Kern delivered a three-run home run in the bottom of the 6th inning in a thrilling game that finished with Cardinal on top, 9-8, and snapped Florida State's 25-game win streak.

The infielder has made a strong impact during her senior season at Stanford. Through the first 35 games of the Cardinal's schedule, she is hitting .413 with 45 hits and 50 runs scored across 109 at-bats. She has totaled 12 doubles, three triples, and 14 home runs while driving in 37 RBIs. She has started every game and holds a .980 fielding percentage.

Kern has continued to build on a consistent offensive resume throughout her collegiate career.

In 2025, she started all 55 games for Stanford and tied a program record with 19 home runs while posting a 1.283 OPS. She earned NFCA All-West Region Second Team honors and was named All-ACC Third Team.

She previously earned NFCA All-America Second Team honors as a freshman in 2023, along with Big Ten Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year recognition after hitting .404 with 23 home runs at Indiana.

Kern has also gained international experience with Team USA during the 2024 Japan All-Star Series.

Over the next few weeks, AUSL Golden Tickets will be presented to college softball players at programs across the country. The AUSL College Draft Show will air on Monday, May 4, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, and reveal which teams Kern and the other draftees were selected by.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @sieraajones.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from April 10, 2026

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