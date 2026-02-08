St. Louis Ambush Defeat Tacoma, 8-5, Saturday at Family Arena

Published on February 7, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush defeated the Tacoma Stars 8-5 Saturday night at The Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri. The win improved the Ambush to 7-3-3 (wins-losses-overtime losses), while Tacoma dropped to 7-5-1.

St. Louis got on the board first in the second minute of the first quarter on a restart when Christian Briggs took as shot that was blocked by Tacoma goalkeeper Luis Birrueta, who was unable to get control of the ball, which found the foot of William Eskay, who was able to put it on target. It would be the lone goal in the period, giving the Ambush a 1-0 lead at the end of the opening frame.

The Ambush went up 2-0 in the sixth minute of the second quarter when Andres Chalbaud took a pass from Mario Falsone, drawing Birrueta out enough to give Chalbaud an opening to put the ball. With ten seconds remaining in the first half, Tacoma's Douglas Lima found the back of the net, making it a 2-1 affair at halftime.

In the third minute of the third quarter, the Ambush increased their lead to 3-1 on a restart when Jeff Michaud passed to Daniel Torrealba, who placed a perfect upper corner shot. The Stars got one back in the fourth minute when Khai Brisco managed to beat Ambush goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento. Eskay made it a 4-2 match in the sixth minute with his second tally of the evening, assisted by Robert Williamson. Each team scored, nineteen seconds apart, for a 5-3 score. Tacoma's goal came from Yahir Romero, with Falsone scoring for St. Louis. Brisco notched his second of the contest in the fourteenth minute, making it a one-goal (5-4) duel heading into the final stanza.

Tacoma drew even (5-5) in the third minute of the fourth quarter when Jamael Cox drew Nascimento out far enough to put a shot in the net. In the eighth minute, Tacoma earned two blue cards, giving the Ambush a power play and a penalty kick. The blues went to Chase Hanson and goalkeeper Biruetta. Rookie Ozzy Santana, playing in this first Ambush game, took the penalty kick and scored his first MASL goal, giving St. Louis a 6-5 lead. With just under five minutes left in regulation, Tacoma employed the sixth attacker. Briggs and Eskay re versed their roles from the first quarter, with Eskay assisting and Briggs scoring, to give the Ambush a two-goal (7-5) advantage. With 19 seconds remaining, John Gates scored an empty-netter for St. Louis, for a final score of 8-5.

Next for the Ambush is a trip to Maryland when they battle the Baltimore Blast Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. CST at the SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland. The next Ambush home game is slated for Saturday, February 21, 2026, at 5:05 p.m. CST when Utica City FC invades The Family Arena.

Ambush group and single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2025-26 season are on sale. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.