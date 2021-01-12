SRP Park Offering Mega Chicken Truck Load Sale

January 12, 2021 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, in partnership with Mountaire Farms, are bringing back the MEGA Chicken Sale on Friday, January 29th at SRP Park.

"As we kick off 2021, we are excited to once again offer up huge savings with the MEGA Chicken Truck Load sale in partnership with our friends at Mountaire Farms," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "This is our third sale of this nature and the pricing continues to be the best around. We invite you to get your preorder in today!"

This is a preorder only opportunity running now until January 24th via https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/chicken-truckload-sale. Customers must order, pay and choose a pickup time in advance. Orders will be available for pickup on Friday, January 29th from 12:00pm - 6:00pm during your designated pickup timeframe (15 minute window).

This MEGA Chicken Truck Load Pre-Sale offers 2 options for purchase:

40-pound case of 100% All Natural Drumsticks for $30 ($.75 per lb)

Each bag contains approx. 8-10 drumsticks. The case is double lined to prevent leaking boxes. Product is fresh and can be taken home to package individual pieces for future consumption.

40-pound case of 100% All Natural Skinless Boneless Chicken Breast for $55 ($1.37 per lb)

A tender and juicy option for your boneless breast meat needs. Each 5 lb exact weight heat sealed bag contains approximately 5 fillets. The superior packaging leads to improved freshness and the ability to open and use just 5 lbs at a time.

You might be asking yourself how can I use 40 pounds of fresh chicken? Each case is packaged in individual 5 lb sealed bags perfect for splitting with your coworkers, neighbors, friends & family. This product is delicious on grills, smokers and would make a great addition to your Super Bowl menu.

Once again, in partnership with the Golden Harvest Food Bank, we are offering the opportunity to donate a case to help support their collection efforts as well.

Pre-orders must be placed by Sunday, January 24th at 11:59pm. To learn more or place your order, please visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/chicken-truckload-sale

Coming up in February, guests can treat themselves to a five course dinner at the WOW! Club Tasting Series on Thursday, February 25th at SRP Park's WOW! Club. The tasting series will feature Herradura Tequila during each course with Marie Jose Lehman on hand to present each tequila, including the Herradura Seleccion Suprema. Tickets are on sale here: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/gj-tasting-series

For more information on SRP Park, the Mountaire MEGA Chicken Sale and other events, visit www.greenjacketsbaseball.com. Keep up with SRP Park and the GreenJackets on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from January 12, 2021

SRP Park Offering Mega Chicken Truck Load Sale - Augusta GreenJackets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.