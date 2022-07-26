SPHL, Bellevue University Announce Educational Partnership

July 26, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced a new educational partnership with Bellevue University, one of the nation's leading online universities, that stands to benefit the players and staff of the league's 11 teams, as well as their family members.

Bellevue University and the SPHL will partner to provide motivated members within the SPHL ecosystem with tuition assistance benefits to further advance their education.

"I am very excited to announce the league's new educational partnership with Bellevue University," stated Commissioner Doug Price. "This opportunity further demonstrates the SPHL's commitment to developing and enhancing the skill sets of our players and staff members both on and off the ice."

Through the partnership, the SPHL will provide enhanced tuition assistance to league players, employees and family members. This includes up to $5,250 in tuition reimbursement at Bellevue University for full-time players and employees. Immediate family members of players and employees are eligible to receive up to $2,500 in tuition reimbursement at the university.

"We're excited to work with the SPHL to help career-motivated individuals interested in acquiring the education and skills they need for their futures," said Jim Nekuda, Bellevue University's Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. "Our flexible online learning allows players who balancing careers and real life demands to achieve their goals."

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from July 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.