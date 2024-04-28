SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Sunday announced the following suspension:

Huntsville's Brett Humberstone

Huntsville's Brett Humberstone has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Playoff Game G-2, Huntsville at Peoria, played on Saturday, April 27.

Humberstone was assessed a major penalty for interference at 15:43 of the third period.

Humberstone will miss Huntsville's game today against Peoria.

