SPHL Announces Suspension
March 3, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday announced the following suspension:
Pensacola's Sean Gulka
Pensacola's Sean Gulka has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of an unpenalized head-butting incident in Game 240, Pensacola at Quad City, played on Thursday, March 2.
Gulka will miss Pensacola's game against Quad City on Saturday, March 4.
