SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday announced the following suspension:

Pensacola's Sean Gulka

Pensacola's Sean Gulka has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of an unpenalized head-butting incident in Game 240, Pensacola at Quad City, played on Thursday, March 2.

Gulka will miss Pensacola's game against Quad City on Saturday, March 4.

