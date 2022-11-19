SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced Evansville's Matthew Hobbs has been suspended pending review of an unpenalized hit in the first period of Game 46, Evansville at Birmingham on Friday, November 18.

Hobbs will miss tonight's game against Birmingham and a final decision on the suspension will be an- nounced following the review.

