SPHL Announces Suspension

March 29, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspension:

Macon's Brian Bowen Macon's Brian Bowen has been suspended one game as a result of an unpenalized cross-checking incident in the third period of SPHL Game 75, Macon at Pensacola, played on Saturday, March 27.

Bowen will miss Macon's upcoming game against Huntsville on Thursday, April 1.

