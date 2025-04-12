SPHL Announces Second-Round President's Cup Schedule
April 12, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the schedule for the second round, best-of-three series in the 2025 President's Cup Playoffs:
#1 Peoria Rivermen vs. #7 Evansville Thunderbolts
Game 1 - Wednesday, April 16 at Peoria - 7:15 pm
Game 2 - Friday, April 18 at Evansville - 7:00 pm
Game 3 - Saturday, April 19 at Peoria - 7:15 (if necessary)
#4 Birmingham Bulls vs. #6 Knoxville Ice Bears
Game 1 - Wednesday, April 16 at Knoxville - 7:05 pm
Game 2 - Friday, April 18 at Birmingham - 7:05 pm
Game 3 - Saturday, April 19 at Birmingham - 2:00 pm (if necessary)
