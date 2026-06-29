SPHL Announces 2026-2027 Rule Changes, Playoff Format

Published on June 29, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - Following its annual Board of Governors meeting held June 15-19 in St. Petersburg, FL, the SPHL announced on Monday its rule changes and playoff format for the upcoming 2026-2027 season.

League Point System

This season, the SPHL will adopt a three-point system for the standings, with teams receiving three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime or shootout win, and one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Overtime Length

The overtime period during the regular season will be extended from five to seven minutes. Overtime will continue to be contested as "sudden death" in a 3-on-3 format. If neither team scores during the overtime period, the game will proceed to a shootout.

Shootout Format

The initial round of the shootout has been reduced from 5 players to 3 players. If the score is tied after three rounds, the shootout moves into a sudden-death format, where every eligible player on the roster must take a shot before a player is allowed to shoot a second time (previously, a player could shoot multiple times after the initial round of five shots).

Presidents Cup Playoff Format

The top eight teams in the standings will make the playoffs. However, all rounds of the Presidents Cup Playoffs will now be best-of-five series.

Coincidental Minor Penalties (Diving/Embellishment)

If, after the referee signals for a penalty, the offended player then embellishes the original call to warrant his own minor penalty for diving/embellishment, only the diving/embellishment penalty will be assessed, and the original penalty will be nullified.

Instant Replay

In venues where replay is available, a coach's challenge will be available to each team. If the challenge is unsuccessful, the challenging team will be assessed a minor penalty for delay of game. Each team is permitted one challenge per game. The challenge criteria will remain the same as the referee's discretionary review:

- Puck crossing the goal line

- Puck entering the net using a distinct kicking motion

- Puck entering the net before the goal frame is dislodged

- Puck directed, batted, or thrown into the net by an attacking player







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