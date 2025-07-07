Special Teams ELECTRIFIED Week 5 in Timber Mart Plays of the Week

July 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







We love a return touchdown in the CFL, and our specialists took centre stage in Week 5! Which one was your favourite?







Canadian Football League Stories from July 7, 2025

