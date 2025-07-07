Sports stats

CFL Canadian Football League

Special Teams ELECTRIFIED Week 5 in Timber Mart Plays of the Week

July 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


We love a return touchdown in the CFL, and our specialists took centre stage in Week 5! Which one was your favourite?
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics



Canadian Football League Stories from July 7, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central