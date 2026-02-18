Sparks Fly When These Rivals Collide

Published on February 18, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves YouTube Video







Phil Mazzuca and Tye Kurtz were wired up when Oshawa and Toronto met in Week 11.







National Lacrosse League Stories from February 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.