Southwest Kansas Floods the Scoreboard, Storm 63-7 Wolfpack

May 25, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

The Washington Wolfpack traveled to Southwest Kansas to take on the Storm. Washington is coming off a 32-point loss, while the Storm are coming off an impressive win over the Billings Outlaws. Washington has yet to get anything going all season. On the other hand, the Storm have been rolling all year long. Powered by Jalen Morton, the Storm looked to maintain their hold on the 2nd seed in the playoffs.

Washington has struggled to find a rhythm from their quarterbacks this year. Adam Kruse and Dominique Shoffner have both had their struggles, and neither has taken hold of the spot. This has led to their offense having the lowest output in the league. Because the offense can't maintain a steady pace, the Wolfpack has also allowed the most points in the league.

Southwest Kansas has been a great story all year. Jalen Morton has played great all year, so much so that he was picked up shortly by the CFL. He has been the driving force for the Storm. Morton is second in the league for passing yards, and tonight could jump back into the first spot. He is also second in total touchdowns, with a chance to hold that spot at the top as well.

The two teams are heading in opposite directions, and it was clear tonight that this remained true.

Game Recap

The Storm started the game with the ball. On the first play, Morton scrambled around and found Charles Hall in the endzone, giving Southwest Kansas an early lead. With multiple penalties on the Storm, the Wolfpack had amazing field position. However, the Storm came with pressure, and Washington was unable to move the ball, turning it over on downs. With the first play on the next series, Jalen Morton scrambled for a huge game. Following that play, Morton linked up with Demarius Washington for a touchdown, pushing the lead out further. On the kick return, Washington fumbled the ball, but was able to retain the ball on the one-yard line. Washington fumbled the ball, but an illegal twist let the Wolfpack remain with the ball. Again, Washington fumbled the ball on the one-yard line, fortunate enough to recover. The Wolfpack chose to drop kick, and Michael Lawson nearly returned the ball. Chei Hill was able to power past his way to sack Jalen Morton, which helped lead to Washington's first stop of the game.

Dominque Shoffner was shaken up on the first play of the second quarter, replacing him was Adam Kruse. Marje Smith managed to drive through the offensive line and sack Kruse. On the following play, Nick Evans came flying in and sacked J R Wells, who challenged the play for an illegal twist, but the play stood, giving the ball to the Storm. Demarius Washington, on the next play, streaked to the corner for another touchdown. Robert Cooper pushed the center into Kruse, which forced him to trip and fall. On the drop kick, Keon Clary tore through the defense for a touchdown, but after review, the ball hit the wall and could not be returned. Jalen Morton again snuck out of the pocket and ran for another huge gain. Charles Hall hauled in a quick pass, fighting for yards, his helmet came off, and he pushed his way into the endzone. Dillon Burkhard slid the kickoff for the Storm through the uprights, scoring a deuce. Kruse, trying to find his wideout crossing the middle, was picked off by Keon Clary. On the next play, Morton fired it into Shiloh Flanagan for his first touchdown of the game. Marje Smith continued an impressive game, sacked Adam Kruse for his second of the game. Trevonte Carter tried to fight for extra yards, but fumbled the ball. On the final play of the half, Charles Hall took the handoff and scampered into the endzone.

Out of the half, Adam Kruse was able to move the ball. A few completions, capped off with a pump fake run, scampering into the endzone, putting the Wolfpack on the board for the first time of the night. The Storm wanted to mix in a little trickery. Morton optioned the ball to Jarius Grissom, Grissom fired a shot to Washington, who collected his third touchdown of the game. The Wolfpack chipped away down the field, getting inside scoring position. Unable to convert their fourth down, Washington turned the ball over on downs to end the third quarter.

Starting the fourth quarter, Jarrius Grissom took over for Morton at quarterback. Unable to move the ball down the field, Burkhard attempted a field goal but was unsuccessful. Finding a little momentum, Adam Kruse was able to link up with Deshon Williams for the Wolfpack's second score of the game. However, after the review, Williams' foot grazed the wall, putting the ball on the four-yard line. Nick Evans chased Kruse for another sack, pushing his total to two on the night. On the following play, Michael Lawson picked off Kruse's pass in the end zone. Grissom fired a shot to Demarious Washington deep into the end zone, and the towering wide receiver pulled the ball in for another touchdown. On the first play for the Wolfpack, Kruse fumbled the ball, and Robert Copper recovered the ball for a touchdown. Cooper again powered his way into the backfield, halting the Wolfpack on their first play of the next drive. Kruse was trying to show some life, threw deep to the end zone, Dontra Matthews picked him off. The Storm ran the clock out for a 63-7 victory.

Impact Players

When the Storm play, it is impossible not to mention Jalen Morton. Whether he was passing the ball or scrambling outside the pocket, Morton was an unstoppable force. Even with his fourth-quarter substitution, he ended the night with five touchdowns. He has been the engine for the Storm all season long.

Charles Hall and Demarius Washington were both unstoppable. Washington was able to collect four touchdowns. Multiple deep shots are causing issues for the Wolfpack's secondary all night. Hall grabbed two receiving touchdowns and ran in another. The duo was nearly unstoppable.

With the win, the Storm moves to 7-3, while the Wolfpack falls to 2-8. The Storm looked impressive tonight, making limited errors and overpowering the opposition, clinching a playoff birth. The Wolfpack looked like they had all season and found themselves no longer eligible for the playoffs. The Storm continued their dominance and are primed to host a playoff game. Southwest Kansas will be off next week and will be back in action on June 7th against Salina Liberty. The Wolfpack will have a short week, heading back to Salina to face the Salina Liberty on Saturday, May 31st.







