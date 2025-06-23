Southern Maryland Falls 10-9 to Gastonia in Extras

The Blue Crabs dropped Sunday's rubber match in Gastonia to the Ghost Peppers after 11 innings.

Southern Maryland jumped in front early with a five-run first inning. John Taylor drew a leadoff walk before advancing to third on a Pearce Howard single to right field. With runners at the corners, Alejandro De Aza gave the Crabs a 1-0 lead with an RBI single. Giovanni Digiacomo advanced runners to second and third before Ghost Peppers starter Craig Stem walked Brett Barrera to load to bases.

In the next at-bat, Jamari Baylor cranked a grand slam over the wall in right field to give Southern Maryland a 5-0 lead. The Blue Crabs tacked on in the fourth inning with three runs.

Andy Valdes hit his second home run of the season to make it 6-0. With one out, Taylor reached on an error before De Aza slapped a two-run blast to left field to give the Blue Crabs an 8-0 lead.

Gastonia nabbed a run back in the fourth before scoring two in the fifth to make it 8-3. The Ghost Peppers then scored three in the seventh and one in each the eighth and ninth innings to tie the ballgame at 8-8.

With the ballgame in extras, the Blue Crabs took the lead on a Taylor RBI single in the 11th. But the Ghost Peppers tallied a pair in the bottom of the inning to tie the game and walk it off courtesy of Ethan Skender.

Maceo Campbell went 4.2 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks. He retired the first 11 batters to start the game. Joey Hennessey, Jarod Wright, Cody Thompson, Andre Scrubb and Rafi Vazquez all made appearances in relief.

After dropping the series on the road, the Blue Crabs fall to 28-22 on the season. They will travel back to Waldorf to take on the Charleston Dirty Birds on Monday in a rescheduled ballgame from June 19. First pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m.







