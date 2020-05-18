Southern League Announces Cancelation of 2020 All-Star Events in Jackson

May 18, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





JACKSON, TN - The Jackson Generals, in accordance with the Southern League, announced on Monday the cancelation of the 2020 Southern League Home-Run Derby and All-Star Game due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The Ballpark of Jackson was set to host the annual showcase on June 22-23, for the first time since 2011, and hopes to bring the events back to town in the future.

"We are disappointed that we will not host the 2020 Southern League All-Star Game in Jackson due to the coronavirus pandemic," said Generals GM Marcus Sabata.

"We would like to thank all the people who put in so much time and effort to make this a memorable event and we regret that we will not be able to show off all the things that make Jackson and West Tennessee such a great place. We would also like to thank Lowe's Home Improvement, Budweiser and Le Bonheur for their partnership and we look forward to hosting again in the near future."

Fans who have purchased 2020 All-Star Game and Home-Run Derby tickets will be contacted by members of the Generals front office, and are encouraged to call the Generals' office to receive a refund in full. The Generals will announce any additional information regarding the future scheduling of the All-Star events once available.

For the most up to date information on the status of the Generals' season, visit jacksongeneralsbaseball.com or follow the team on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram @jacksongenerals.

For more information about the Generals, dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

The Jackson Generals, a West Tennessee franchise since 1998, are the Double-A minor league affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks. The Generals play at The Ballpark at Jackson, Tennessee's 2017 & 2018 Pro Sports Field of the Year. Purchase your tickets to see the two-time defending Southern League champions today!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.