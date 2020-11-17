South Bend Cubs Release Holiday Sale Schedule

SOUTH BEND, IN - In an effort to help fans plan their holiday shopping, the South Bend Cubs are announcing Cubs Den Team Store sales through the end of the year. Most sales are available in-store and online. As always, continue to follow us on social media for any additions.

FREE SHIPPING: To make shopping even easier, the Cubs Den is offering curbside and in-store pickup, plus free shipping for all orders over $50. December 18 is the last day to place orders and be guaranteed delivery by December 24.

HOLIDAY HOURS: Beginning November 23, the Cubs Den Team Store will be open Monday thru Friday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. The store will be closed on Thanksgiving (November 26) and Christmas Day (December 25) and only be open 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve (December 24).

NEW RELEASES: The annual South Bend Cubs holiday ornament is now available and features mascots Stu and Swoop. This is the first item to feature Michiana's favorite feathered friend since 2014. Also just released are new holiday facial coverings that feature the South Bend Cubs bear head logo with a Santa hat, available in red or candy cane stripes.

FREE GIFT: Help the South Bend Cubs decorate their tree in the Cubs Den. Print out and color these ornaments or design your own. Drop them off to the Cubs Den to receive a free gift. Then after Christmas, five ornaments submitted from kids 12 and under will be selected to throw out a first pitch at a 2021 South Bend Cubs home game.

HOLIDAY SALES:

November 18 Flash Sale - Take $10 off all Los Cabritos Maldichos caps, including the New Era 59Fifty style. Offer valid in-store and online, no promo code needed.

November 20-23 - Save 25% on all fleece apparel! Items available from infant to adult sizes. Offer valid in-store and online, use promo code FLEECE25.

November 25 Flash Sale - Select t-shirts on sale: Adult Shirts $15, Youth Shirts $10. Offer valid in-store and online, no promo code needed.

November 27-28 (BLACK FRIDAY 2-DAY SALE) - Take 25% off all regularly priced merchandise. Use promo code GOBBLE25. All clearance up to 50% off, prices as marked. Offers valid in-store and online.

November 27 IN-STORE ONLY - Guests who spend $25 or more will be registered to win a free outdoor suite to a 2021 South Bend Cubs home game. Includes up to 16 tickets, hat for every member in your group, one parking pass, and $20 in Cubbie Cash. Does not include food or drink. One chance to win for every $25 spent.

December 2 Flash Sale - All adjustable hats are just $15. Offer valid in-store and online, no promo code needed.

December 4-7 BOBBLEHEAD PACKAGES - Purchase a Mystery Bobblehead Bundle that includes one Yu Darvish, David Bote, OR Stu Championship Bobblehead as well as one adjustable hat and one t-shirt. Only 25 packages available. Once they're gone, they're gone!

December 9 Flash Sale - Receive a free South Bend Cubs collectable beer stein with any purchase $25 or more. Offer valid in-store and online, no promo code needed. Item will be added to online orders.

December 11-14 BOGO HAT SALE - Buy any one hat at regular price, get a 2nd hat 50% off. Hat must be of equal or lesser value. Offer valid in-store and online, use promo code BOGOHAT.

December 16 Flash Sale - Take 30% off all Â¼ zip pullovers. Offer valid in-store and online, no promo code needed.

All sales and discounts subject to changes. Email Merchandise Manager Mary Lou Pallo with questions or to schedule curbside pickups.

