South Bend Cubs Host Chicago Cubs Watch Party July 31ÃÂ

July 25, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs are proud to announce four Chicago Cubs Watch Parties will be held at Four Winds Field this season. The first event will be held on Friday, July 31 as the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gates open at 7:00pm ET with first pitch scheduled for 8:15pm ET. Additional dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

In conjunction with Marquee Sports Network, the games will be shown on the video board. General admission tickets are $15, and fans can sit in the seating bowl or in the outfield grass. Fans will be allowed to bring blankets for the field, but umbrellas and lawn chairs are prohibited. Only 1,500 tickets will be available for this event and available.

The South Bend Cubs will also offer a special VIP package. The Outdoor Suite package allows for six people to watch the movie from one of the outdoor suites and includes a voucher for each guest to receive a hot dog or burger, bag of chips, and soda. The package also includes two vouchers good for a tub of popcorn. Food vouchers must be redeemed at the concession stands. Table service will not be provided. Only six suites will be available and can be purchased.

Like movie night, two concession stands will be open as well as two Steakadelphia stands. There will be multiple beer stands open including the Miller Lite Tiki Hut. The Cubs Den Team Store will be open with a special Cubs sale and the splash pad will be on.

This event will follow the State of Indiana's Phase 4.5 guidelines policies set by the CDC. Fans will be asked to keep at least six feet away from guests they do not know. Hand sanitizers will also be placed throughout the concourse.

Beginning July 27, Governor Holcomb has issued an executive order requiring all Hoosiers to wear a face mask when in public spaces (indoor and outdoor) when 6 feet of physical distance cannot be maintained. When individuals are standing in line for concessions, drinks, bathrooms, or where people will need to congregate, a mask shall be worn. Exceptions to this rule are those with a medical condition that prevents them from safely wearing a mask and any child 2 and younger. Once individuals are back within their family unit, they can remove the mask.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 25, 2020

South Bend Cubs Host Chicago Cubs Watch Party July 31ÃÂ - South Bend Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.