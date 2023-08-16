Soto Goes Deep Twice in Bees' Win

The Salt Lake Bees (17-24) defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers (23-18) for the second consecutive night, winning 6-2 as Livan Soto blasted two home runs in support of a great start on the mound by Jhonathan Diaz.

Salt Lake, leading the league in first-inning batting, stayed true to form with a two-run first inning to set the tone on a Jared Walsh two-RBI single. The Bees followed up their hot start with an explosive third inning as Trey Cabbage and Soto each went deep to take a five-run lead. With the long shot, Cabbage now has 27 homers and 29 steals on the year and is rapidly approaching the 30-30 club, a feat which no Bees player has accomplished in franchise history and only five have done in the 120+ year history of the Pacific Coast League. After the Dodgers scored a pair of runs in the sixth to cut the deficit to three, Soto went deep with a solo shot in the eighth inning to record the first multi-homer game in his six-year professional career and put the Bees up by four.

Diaz earned his team-high eighth victory of the year on the mound, collecting 17 outs on the mound with seven strikeouts while allowing just two earned runs. A 1-2-3 punch of Zack Weiss, Cam Vieux and Jimmy Herget out of the bullpen was dominant, going the final 3.1 innings without allowing a Dodger to cross the plate and only conceding two hits. Logan O'Hoppe, the Angels #1 prospect with Salt Lake on MLB Rehab assignment, impressed for the second night in a row with a two-for-three performance with a run scored. Salt Lake's dominance at home continues, giving them the opportunity to reach 10 games over .500 at Smith's Ballpark with a victory on Thursday night.

The Bees and Dodgers will square off for the third of their six-games series tomorrow night at Smith's Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

