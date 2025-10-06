Soller, Emmons, Heil Named Players of the Week

Cooper Soller, Charlie Emmons, and Caleb Heil have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between Oct. 3-5.

Forward of the Week

Cooper Soller, Sioux Falls Stampede

Recorded four points, three goals, seven shots and a +4 rating in the Stampede's 5-4 loss to Sioux City on Friday, and 4-1 win against Tri-City on Saturday.

Scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's victory, then added an insurance empty netter.

Defenseman of the Week

Charlie Emmons, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Led USHL defensemen in scoring with three points on one goal and two assists during a weekend series against Lincoln.

Scored and had an assist in the RoughRiders' 3-2 win against the Stars on Friday, helping Mark Carlson to his record-breaking 779th regular season win, then added another helper in Cedar Rapids' 5-3 win on Saturday.

Finished the weekend with four shots, four penalty minutes, and a +5 rating, tied for the league's highest on the weekend.

Goalie of the Week

Caleb Heil, Madison Capitols

Turned aside 20 of 21 shots in Madison's 8-1 win against the NTDP U-17 team on Friday, then made 21 stops on 22 shots in the Capitols' 3-1 win at Waterloo on Saturday.

Finished the weekend 2-0-0-0 with a 1.00 goals against average and .953 save percentage, highest among goalies with more than 65 minutes played.







