Sod Poodles, VisuaLED Announce Major Addition to HODGETOWN

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles are excited to announce a brand-new addition to HODGETOWN beginning with the 2024 season. A high-tech, digital LED ribbon board will be added just below the suite level of the stadium, replacing the existing static signage that has been in place since the ballpark was built in 2019.

This new VisuaLED RX1 Top Service Ribbon Board is 3' tall by 455' wide and has more than 1.3 million total pixels. The addition of the new board is just another step the organization is taking to continually enhance the overall fan experience at HODGETOWN while also creating new and exciting digital marketing and sponsorship opportunities for our valued business partners. "The RX1 is one of VisuaLED's flagship products for sports applications that deals with a unique feature and animations, requiring service from the top of the display," explained Matt Baker, President of Visua. "It is widely used in some of the largest sports venues in the country and will be a wonderful addition for the Sod Poodles and their fans for many years."

"We are so excited to make this major investment in our beautiful stadium, HODGETOWN," says Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. "We have said since the beginning that we wanted to do our best to bring a Major League experience to the community on our Minor League scale and this new LED ribbon technology will do just that. HODGETOWN will have that MLB feel. The new LED ribbon will help to enhance the thrilling experience for our fans lighting up our stadium and in addition provide our business community an affordable way to market their brands and products to the entire West Texas region."

Visua, a Wisconsin-based AV and LED Integration company will oversee the installation, integration, and design of the new video board, and have a proven track record working with other sports teams and some of the largest venues in the country.

"The Sod Poodles have been viewed as a leader in producing high-quality fan experiences since their inception," said Bob Masewicz, CEO and Founder of Visua. "With our VisuaLED RX1 product, we are thrilled to partner with the team to continue and support their vision of providing unique and engaging fan experience elements."

Along with providing fans an enhanced view of the score, inning, pitch count, pitch speed, player statistics, and other things fans have become accustomed to seeing at the ballpark, the new board will provide even more digital sponsorship opportunities for new and existing corporate clients alike.

"We are proud and excited to enhance our partnership of Amarillo Sod Poodles baseball" said Brian Borthwick, General Manager of Vexus Fiber Internet. "When offered the opportunity at this new technology, we thought it was a perfect match for our business having Vexus Fiber Internet sponsoring the new auxiliary scoreboards digital ribbon speed of pitch."

The new LED ribbon will be ready for the 2024 season. Any business that is interested in marketing their brand to the Amarillo community on this new LED digital technology is encouraged to provide contact information HERE and a member of the corporate partnership staff will reach out to provide availability, pricing, and other information.

The board will be installed, along with other exciting new additions to HODGETOWN, before Opening Day on April 5th when the Sod Poodles host the San Antonio Missions to begin the 2024 season.

For questions, please contact the Amarillo Sod Poodles front office at (806) 803-7762.

