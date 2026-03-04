Sockers W Coming to San Diego

Published on March 3, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







OCEANSIDE, CA - The San Diego Sockers are proud to announce the launch of Sockers W, a new women's indoor professional team that will begin play this month with the goal of joining the Major Arena Soccer League Women's (MASL W) in the 2026-27 season. The club's formation is underway with tryouts taking place this Sunday at Frontwave Arena, and Sockers W will play two exhibition matches against their partners to the north, Strykers W out of Ontario, on March 22 and March 29. The March 22 match will take place at Frontwave Arena at 1:45pm, prior to the Sockers' match against the St. Louis Ambush at 4:00pm.

The Sockers W soccer operations will be led by former indoor and outdoor legend Paul Wright, who will serve as technical director. Wright has decades of experience teaching both girls and boys the key skills to develop better soccer, fitness, and speed technique through his Speed to Burn Academy in North County San Diego. Wright will be joined by two former Sockers greats, Brian Farber and Eduardo Velez, on the technical staff, while the operation is overseen by Frontwave Arena Executive VP in charge of sports, Sean Bowers.

"San Diego has the most talented soccer players around, so we expect to be able to build a competitive team," said Wright.

Sockers W will begin with a 40-player tryout camp on Sunday, March 8 at Frontwave Arena, in order to create a preliminary roster for exhibition play. The club will take on Strykers W at 1:45pm on March 22 in Oceanside, and the clubs will head north a week later for a March 29 exhibition at Toyota Arena in Ontario. The summer and fall will bring additional tryout opportunities as the club builds to a full roster and the opportunity to play a complete 2026-27 MASL W schedule.

"We are going into the women's side of indoor soccer with the same goals as the Sockers, which is to dominate and win championships," said Wright, "We want to model this team after our men's team in terms of professionalism, success, and the way the team is run."

Frontwave Arena is offering a ticket package for the March 22 Sockers W exhibition, which includes tickets to the afternoon Sockers-Ambush match, at frontwavearena.com.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.