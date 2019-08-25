Snyder Homers Twice In Win Over Storm

August 25, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





LANCASTER, Calif. - Taylor Snyder led the way on offense as the JetHawks beat the Lake Elsinore Storm, 8-3, at The Hangar Sunday evening. Snyder hit a pair of home runs as the JetHawks got within three games of the Storm in the standings.

Lake Elsinore (34-28, 69-61) scored twice in the top of the second inning, but the JetHawks had an immediate answer. Taylor Snyder led off the bottom of the inning with a solo home run. Austin Bernard tied the game later with an RBI double.

Lancaster (32-30, 66-64) took the lead in the third inning. Jimmy Herron hit a two-run home run against Elliot Ashbeck (6-3), giving him four in 11 games with the JetHawks. Herron had three hits in the contest.

The JetHawks added three insurance runs in the seventh inning, all with two outs. Luis Castro drove in one run with a double, and Snyder followed with his second home run of the game. It's the second mutli-homer game of the season for Snyder, who has hit 14 of his 18 long balls in the Second Half.

Ryan Rolison (6-6) allowed two runs over five innings, earning the win to even his record. Moises Ceja and Tommy Doyle pitched the final four innings.

The win brought the JetHawks to within three games of the Storm in the standings. It also ended Lake Elsinore's four-game winning streak against Lancaster. There are eight games left in the regular season, and five are between the JetHawks and Storm.

The four-game series concludes Monday with the final game between these teams at The Hangar this season. Lefty Colten Schmidt (2-4) takes the hill against Reiss Knehr (3-5), as Lancaster tries to get within two games of Lake Elsinore. First pitch is 6:35 pm.

JetHawks single game tickets, group tickets, ticket packages and season tickets are on sale now. Visit jethawks.com or call (661) 726-5400 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.