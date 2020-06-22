Snoop Dogg and Twista Concert Postponed

JACKSON, TN - The Jackson Generals in conjunction with Blue Cap Entertainment announced on Monday the postponement of the Snoop Dogg and Twista concert at The Ballpark at Jackson, in the wake of the novel coronavirus concerns. The event, originally scheduled for July 20th, still plans to come to town in July of 2021 on an undetermined date.

"While we are all disappointed that we have to postpone our show, the health and safety of everyone is of our utmost concern," said Blue Cap executive Denny Baxter. "That said, we are thrilled that Snoop Dogg intends to honor his commitment to perform here in Jackson, and we look forward to what will be a fabulous show next year."

"We fully understand the excitement that the show has created and we apologize for the postponement," added Generals GM Marcus Sabata. "We look forward to bringing them both back next year when, hopefully, COVID-19 is a thing of the past and we can all enjoy the show with no restrictions. We hope to announce a date in the near future."

All tickets purchased ahead of the show will be honored in 2021. Fans seeking refunds are encouraged to call the Jackson Generals office, (731) 988-5299, or email [email protected]

For more information about the Generals, dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

The Jackson Generals, a West Tennessee franchise since 1998, are the Double-A minor league affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks. The Generals play at The Ballpark at Jackson, Tennessee's 2017 & 2018 Pro Sports Field of the Year.

