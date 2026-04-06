Skinner, Kojima Earn Final LOVB Weekly Honors of 2026

Published on April 6, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







LOS ANGELES, Calif. - After record-setting individual performances to power their teams into the postseason, opposite hitter Madisen Skinner and libero Manami Kojima have been named League One Volleyball's Players of the Week.

Offensive Player of the Week: Madisen Skinner, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Austin

Once again, Madisen Skinner elevated her game when it mattered most, averaging 6.13 points per set while leading LOVB Austin to two wins and a LOVB Playoffs berth. The second-year opposite scored 49 points, including 43 kills on a .341 attack efficiency. A majority of those points came during the regular season finale, a win-and-in five-set showdown at LOVB Nebraska. Skinner broke the league record with 34 points in the victory, including 28 kills, four blocks and two aces.

A native of Katy, Texas, Skinner concluded her sophomore season ranking second in the league with 332 points and 297 kills. She scored at least 20 points in nine matches.

This is Skinner's first Offensive Player of the Week award, but she did earn LOVB Finals MVP honors while leading Austin to the inaugural League One Volleyball title last year.

Defensive Player of the Week; Manami Kojima, Libero, LOVB Salt Lake

Like she has been all year, Manami Kojima was a rock for LOVB Salt Lake last week. She tallied 31 digs, 4.43 per set, and passed at a 70.8% clip while leading Salt Lake to a postseason berth. In that clinching win against LOVB Madison, Kojima led all players with 23 digs, one shy of her season best.

The only Salt Lake athlete to play every set this season, Kojima finished the season with a league-record 256 digs. She also ranked second in good pass percentage (.631), pass efficiency (2.73) and digs per set (3.46).

This is the Miyagi, Japan, native's second Defensive Player of the Week award of the year and fourth in her career. She's also LOVB's reigning Libero of the Year.

With the regular season now complete, Skinner, Kojima and their teams now turn their focus to this weekend's LOVB Playoffs. Skinner's third-seeded Austin squad begins play in the two-match semifinal round against No. 2 LOVB Atlanta on Friday, April 10, at 4 p.m. Eastern in Louisville, Kentucky. Kojima and No. 4 Salt Lake take on the regular season champions LOVB Houston at 6:30 p.m. the same day.

The winners of the two semifinal series will meet one week later at the LOVB Championship in Long Beach, California.

Previous Player of the Week Award Winners

Offensive Player of the Week

March 30: Anne Buijs, Outside Hitter, LOVB Nebraska

March 23: McKenzie Adams, Outside Hitter, LOVB Atlanta

March 16: Claire Hoffman, Outside Hitter, LOVB Salt Lake

March 9: Jordan Thompson, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Houston

March 2: Anne Buijs, Outside Hitter, LOVB Nebraska

February 25: Jordan Thompson, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Houston

February 16: Onye Ofoegbu, Middle Blocker, LOVB Atlanta

February 9: Serena Gray, Middle Blocker, LOVB Salt Lake

February 2: Jordan Thompson, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Houston

January 26: Jordyn Poulter, Setter, LOVB Salt Lake

January 19: Callie Schwarzenbach, Middle Blocker, LOVB Madison

January 12: Serena Gray, Middle Blocker, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week

March 30: Kotoe Inoue, Libero, LOVB Austin

March 23: Magdalena Jehlárová, Middle Blocker, LOVB Atlanta

March 16: Gong Xiangyu, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Madison

March 9: Lauren Carlini, Setter, LOVB Madison

March 2: Piyanut Pannoy, Libero, LOVB Atlanta

February 25: Lauren Carlini, Setter, LOVB Madison

February 16: Lauren Briseño, Libero, LOVB Houston

February 9: Manami Kojima, LIbero, LOVB Salt Lake

February 2: Ana Carolina da Silva, Middle Blocker, LOVB Nebraska

January 26: Jordyn Poulter, Setter, LOVB Salt Lake

January 19: Gong Xiangyu, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Madison

January 12: Kotoe Inoue, Libero, LOVB Austin







League One Volleyball Stories from April 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.