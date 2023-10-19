Six 2023 Drive Named to MiLB's Red Sox Organizational All-Stars

Six members that appeared on the Greenville Drive roster in 2023 were named to the 2023 Boston Red Sox Organizational All-Stars list compiled annually by MiLB.com. Nathan Hickey (C), Blaze Jordan (1B), Eddinson Paulino (SS), Roman Anthony (OF), Wikelman Gonzalez (RHP), and Dalton Rogers (LHP) claimed the six of 11 spots on the list, adding another notch to the postseason recognition the Drive and its players have received since capturing the organization's second South Atlantic League Championship.

Hickey, Jordan, and Paulino are no strangers to the honor as they each picked up spots in the 2022 Organizational All-Stars list - a list that featured seven members of the 2022 Drive roster. For the six that joined the 2023 list it marked further appreciation for their stellar 2023 campaigns. Furthermore, Hickey, Jordan, Gonzalez, and Anthony earned promotions from Greenville to AA Portland before the end of the season. Both Paulino and Rogers were instrumental in the Drive's title clinching game back in September.

Hickey, Boston's No. 15 prospect, was promoted to Portland in May after compiling 20 hits, including six doubles and four homers, and 9 RBI in 18 games with the Drive. Jordan (No. 12) spent slightly more than half the season with the Drive, playing 73 games while racking up 93 hits, 22 doubles, 12 homers and 55 RBI before his promotion to Portland. Anthony's (No. 2) stock took off in Greenville in 2023 following his promotion from Salem in June. In 54 games for the Drive, Anthony amassed 14 double , 12 homers and 38 RBI, finishing just shy of a .300 average before being promoted to Portland before the playoffs. Last of the promotions to Portland, Gonzalez (No. 9) turned around a tough start to the season on the mound, finishing his time in Greenville with 105 strikeouts in 15 games and a sub-three ERA in his last 10 starts in Greenville.

Paulino (No. 21) slashed .257/.338/.420 in 115 games for the Drive in 2023 and drove in a pair of crucial runs in the title-clinching game. He also finished tied with Anthony and Jordan for most home runs on the team with 12 while chipping in 58 RBI and 26 stolen bases. Rogers (No. 27) slapped together a dominating end to his 2023 campaign in Greenville including tossing three innings in the title-clinching game. His rise was also marked by 11 strikeouts in six-hitless innings on June 14 against Greensboro.

