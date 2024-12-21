Sidekicks Defeat Milwaukee Wave, Ending Their Undefeated Streak

December 21, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







Allen, Texas - The Dallas Sidekicks handed the previously undefeated Milwaukee Wave their first loss of the season on Saturday night at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Coming off a tough 0-2 start to the season, the Sidekicks came out strong. Just one minute into the game, Oscar Romero struck first with a goal assisted by his brother, Yahir Romero.

Three minutes later, the middle Romero brother, Esai found the back of the net to extend the lead. Late in the first quarter, Kyle Crain responded for the Wave, bringing the score to 2-1.

The second quarter saw the Wave tie the game at 2-2 with a goal by Alex Sanchez. Despite both sides building momentum, the score remained deadlocked at halftime.

Like the second quarter, the action was slow to develop. However, the Sidekicks broke through late with back-to-back goals by Kristian Quintana and Colin O'Keefe, closing the quarter with a 4-2 lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Wave cut the lead to one with a powerplay goal from Derek Huffman. With just over three minutes remaining, Milwaukee pulled goalkeeper William Banahene in a last ditched effort to even the score. Jamie Lovegrove punished the gamble with back-to-back empty net goals, stretching the Sidekicks lead to 6-3. In the closing seconds, Esai Romero sealed the victory with his second goal of the night, delivering a decisive 7-3 win for Dallas.

The Sidekicks face the Milwaukee Wave the next two games in Milwaukee on December 28 and December 31. They will then return home on Saturday, January 4th as they take on the Harrisburg Heat. Tickets are on sale now at DallasSidekicks.com/Tickets.

