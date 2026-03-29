Sibley and Laing Named Coaches Picks as CFL Combine Presented by Anytime Fitness Wraps Up

Published on March 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







EDMONTON - The draft-eligible Class of 2026 has passed another major milestone on the road to the professional ranks with the conclusion of this year's Canadian Football League (CFL) Combine presented by Anytime Fitness.

The assembled Combine Coaching Staff - on loan from their respective CFL teams - selected University of Calgary receiver Matt Sibley and Mercyhurst University defensive lineman Kyler Laing as their standouts following Day Two of on-field practice sessions. CFL on TSN analyst and draft insider, Duane Forde, detailed their performances and provided personal insight on the selections.

Queen's University offensive lineman Niklas Henning and University of Ottawa defensive back Marc Rondeau were selected as Coaches' Picks following Day One of practice sessions.

Verified testing results from CFL Combine are available here. Numerical roster and media guide are available for download below.

The CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness gathered members of the draft-eligible Class of 2026 to showcase their skills for league and team personnel ahead of the CFL Draft on April 28 and the CFL Global Draft on April 29.

2026 COMBINE COACHING STAFF

Offensive Coordinator | Dominic Picard (TOR)

Quarterbacks | Josh Donnelly (SSK)

Running Backs | Ucambre Williams (CGY)

Receivers | Kevin Bourgoin (BC)

Offensive Line | Mike Gibson (OTT)

Defensive Coordinator | Casey Creehan (HAM)

Defensive Line | Jake Thomas (WPG)

Linebackers | Danny Nesbitt (EDM)

Defensive Backs | Noel Thorpe (MTL)

COACHES' PICKS - OFFENCE

(Name | POS | School | Hometown)

Matt Sibley | REC | Calgary | Calgary

"Sibley's technical ability really stands out. He does a terrific job of running routes. I'm a big fan of his consistency. He's very reliable out there and he catches everything. He showcased his ability to set up defenders all weekend."

- Duane Forde

Honourable mentions

Charles Asselin | RB | Ottawa | Ottawa

Josh Janssen | QB | Ottawa | Chilliwack, B.C.

Jez Janvier | OL | Southern Mississippi | Montreal

COACHES' PICKS - DEFENCE

Kyler Laing | DL | Mercyhurst | Tallahassee, Fla.

"Laing gained momentum over the past couple of days, especially as someone who hadn't played the Canadian game. Getting used to that yard and figuring out how to set up his moves - he's done a really good job of adapting. He's a very natural pass rusher and his quickness has been very apparent."

- Duane Forde

Honourable mentions

Steven Kpehe | DL | Queen's | London, Ont.

Eric Rascoe | LB | Angelo State | San Antonio, Texas

Carson Sombach | DB | Regina | Regina







Canadian Football League Stories from March 29, 2026

Sibley and Laing Named Coaches Picks as CFL Combine Presented by Anytime Fitness Wraps Up - CFL

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