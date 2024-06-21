Shooting Stars Rout Honey Badgers Amid Big Basketball Night in Scarborough
June 21, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
Maybe it was the pre-game championship ring ceremony. Perhaps it was the return of lead guard Cat Barber. It could have been the plethora of NBA stars in attendance.
In any case, the Scarborough Shooting Stars were energized - and it showed on the court.
The reigning champions topped their provincial rival Brampton Honey Badgers 105-92 on Friday night at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, using a fast pace to race ahead in the first quarter and never look back.
Barber, the CEBL's all-time leading scorer entering this season, provided a boost with 19 points and five assists. Donovan Williams, in his fourth game of the season, erupted with 17 points in the first half and 28 overall.
