River Lions Avoid Collapse, Remain Undefeated Against Alliance with 97-95 Win
June 21, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
After nearly blowing an 18-point lead, a pair of Aaryn Rai free throws secured a 97-95 win for the Niagara River Lions (6-3) over the Montréal Alliance (3-7) on Friday night.
Niagara was ahead for almost the entirety of the ball game, leading by as many as 18 points before taking a commanding 88-72 lead into Target Score Time. Yet all that changed when Montréal ripped off a 21-3 run to take their first lead of the ball game at 93-92.
Bearing the weight of an epic collapse on his shoulders, and likely that of every fan in a packed Meridian Centre as well, Rai stepped up and knocked down two shots from the charity stripe without a moment's hesitation. The guard finished with 16 points and five rebounds off the bench.
Despite the shaky ending, the win extended Niagara's lead over the Eastern Conference and marked back-to-back wins. Helping the River Lions get there was Jahvon Blair and Nathan Cayo who each scored 21 points apiece.
