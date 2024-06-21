River Lions Avoid Collapse, Remain Undefeated Against Alliance with 97-95 Win

June 21, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







After nearly blowing an 18-point lead, a pair of Aaryn Rai free throws secured a 97-95 win for the Niagara River Lions (6-3) over the Montréal Alliance (3-7) on Friday night.

Niagara was ahead for almost the entirety of the ball game, leading by as many as 18 points before taking a commanding 88-72 lead into Target Score Time. Yet all that changed when Montréal ripped off a 21-3 run to take their first lead of the ball game at 93-92.

Bearing the weight of an epic collapse on his shoulders, and likely that of every fan in a packed Meridian Centre as well, Rai stepped up and knocked down two shots from the charity stripe without a moment's hesitation. The guard finished with 16 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Despite the shaky ending, the win extended Niagara's lead over the Eastern Conference and marked back-to-back wins. Helping the River Lions get there was Jahvon Blair and Nathan Cayo who each scored 21 points apiece.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.