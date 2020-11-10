Shadrack's Christmas Light Show Begins at the Ballpark on November 13th

JACKSON, TN - The Generals are welcoming in the holiday season with the return of Shadrack's Christmas Light Show, beginning at The Ballpark at Jackson on November 13th. This year's show will feature a special "Favorite Tales" theme, with hundreds of thousands of lights and designs synchronized to music in your car.

"The Generals are pleased to once again host Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland this holiday season," said Generals GM Marcus Sabata.

"As we all continue to face the challenges of the pandemic, Shadrack's offers the perfect combination of holiday cheer and social distancing. It's truly something that you have to see to believe."

Tickets can be purchased in advance by clicking the link below, or purchased at the entrance of the light show at Ridgecrest Road and Fun Place.

