Several CHL Alumni Are Recognized at the NHL Awards

TORONTO, ON - As the 2024 NHL Awards took place at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort on Thursday night, several CHL alumni were recognized with individual awards. Most notably, Colorado Avalanche forward and QMJHL alumnus Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads) won both the Hart Memorial Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award, the latter of which is given to the "most outstanding player" in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the NHLPA.

By winning his first career Hart Memorial Trophy, MacKinnon marked the 10th time since 2014 that a CHL alumnus has come away with the NHL's MVP award. Recent winners of the Hart Trophy include Connor McDavid (Erie Otters), Leon Draisaitl (Prince Albert Raiders), and Taylor Hall (Windsor Spitfires). A 2013 Memorial Cup Champion and a recipient of the Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy, MacKinnon ranked second in scoring in the NHL and established a Colorado franchise record with 140 points (51G-89A in 82 GP) this season - registering what was just the fifth 140-point campaign over the past 30 years.

Connor Bedard (Chicago Blackhawks / Regina Pats) was recognized as the recipient of this year's Calder Memorial Trophy. By being named the NHL's Rookie of the Year, Bedard became the 12th No.1 overall pick in NHL history to win this award. Of the previous 11 who achieved the latter, nine of them are CHL graduates, including Aaron Ekblad (Barrie Colts), Patrick Kane (London Knights), and Mario Lemieux (Laval Voisins). With 22 goals and 61 points this season, the Regina Pats alumnus led all NHL rookies in both of these categories during the 2023-24 campaign.

Among the other winners from the CHL recognized on Thursday night were Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet (Soo Greyhounds), who was the 2023-24 recipient of the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's Coach of the Year. Tocchet, who played three seasons with the Soo Greyhounds between 1981-84, led the Canucks to one of their best seasons in franchise history, capturing the Pacific Division title and the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with the Canucks' third-highest point total (50-23-9, 109 pts).

Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill (Medicine Hat Tigers) and Utah Hockey Club goaltender Connor Ingram (Kamloops Blazers) were among the other CHL alumni recognized at the 2024 NHL Awards. Jim Nill, who registered 156 points in 205 career games as a member of the Medicine Hat Tigers from 1975-78, was the recipient of the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award. Nill's Dallas Stars led the Western Conference with 113 points (their highest total in 25 years) in 2023-24 and they reached the Western Conference Final for a third time in five seasons.

Meanwhile, Ingram was awarded the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is given to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. The Kamloops Blazers alumnus nearly retired due to an undiagnosed obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and lingering depression before he sought help through the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program in 2021. After being claimed off waivers by Arizona in 2022 and playing 27 games during the 2022-23 campaign, Ingram worked to establish himself as the Coyotes' top goalie this past season, recording a 23-21-3 record, 2.91 goals-against average, .907 save percentage, and co-leading the NHL with six shutouts in 50 appearances.

Since 1965, of the 34 players who have put their hands on the Hart Memorial Trophy, 24 of them came through the CHL, including this year's recipient Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads) along with others like Joe Sakic (Swift Current Broncos), Joe Thornton (Soo Greyhounds), and Guy Lafleur (Québec Remparts).

Of the nine players to win the Hart Memorial Trophy since 2014, eight of them are CHL alumni: MacKinnon, McDavid, Leon Draisaitl (Prince Albert Raiders), Kucherov, Taylor Hall (Windsor Spitfires), Patrick Kane (London Knights), Carey Price (Tri-City Americans), and Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic).

Since first being awarded in 1971, of the 31 players who have won the Ted Lindsay Award, 20 of them are CHL graduates, including this year's winner MacKinnon along with others like Jarome Iginla (Kamloops Blazers), Steve Yzerman (Peterborough Petes), and Mario Lemieux (Laval Voisins).

Seven of the last eight players to have won the Ted Lindsay Award came through the CHL: MacKinnon, McDavid, Draisaitl, Kucherov, Kane, Price, and Crosby.

Back in April, following the end of the 2023-24 regular season, Nikita Kucherov (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies) marked the 11th season in a row that the Art Ross Trophy was awarded to a CHL alumnus. Kucherov, alongside 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers / Erie Otters), became one of just five players in NHL history to hit the 100-assist mark in a single season, joining fellow CHL alumni Wayne Gretzky (Soo Greyhounds), Mario Lemieux (Laval Voisins), and Bobby Orr (Oshawa Generals) to have achieved the feat.

Connor Bedard (Regina Pats) became the 12th No.1 overall pick in NHL history to win the Calder Memorial Trophy on Thursday night. Of the previous 11 who have achieved the feat, nine of them were CHL alumni: Aaron Ekblad (Barrie Colts), Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads), Patrick Kane (London Knights), Bryan Berard (Detroit Junior Red Wings), Mario Lemieux (Laval Voisins), Dale Hawerchuk (Cornwall Royals), Bobby Smith (Ottawa 67's), Denis Potvin (Ottawa 67's), and Gilbert Perreault (Montreal Jr. Canadiens).

In 2023-24, Bedard became the second-youngest player in NHL history to lead his team (outright or tied) in goals, assists, and points behind only QMJHL alumnus Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic).

By becoming the recipient of this year's Jack Adams Award, Rick Tocchet (Soo Greyhounds) marked the 10th time since 2013 that a CHL alumnus was named the NHL's Coach of the Year

Tocchet is the third winner of the Jack Adams Award in Canucks' franchise history, following CHL alumni Pat Quinn (Hamilton Tiger Cubs) and Alain Vigneault (Hull Olympiques)

With Kris Letang (Val-d'Or Foreurs) and Carey Price (Tri-City Americans) being honoured as the winners of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy over the last two seasons, Connor Ingram (Kamloops Blazers) marked the third year in a row that a CHL alumnus was named the recipient of this prestigious trophy

