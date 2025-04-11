Semifinals Kick-Off Today at 6:30pm ET on ESPN+/ESPN2
April 11, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release
In the first semifinal match of the LOVB Finals, (#5) LOVB Austin will face (#1) LOVB Atlanta for a chance to advance to the first-ever LOVB Finals.
The overall series between these two teams is led by LOVB Atlanta 4-0 (LOVB Classic matchup included)
LOVB Atlanta won 3-1 on January 15
LOVB Atlanta won 3-1 on February 15 (LOVB Classic)
LOVB Atlanta won 3-1 on March 8
LOVB Atlanta won 3-0 on March 22
LOVB Austin advanced to the semifinals behind an emphatic reverse sweep, defeating LOVB Salt Lake in five-sets. In this matchup, the blocking prowess of Austin will be put to the test against a LOVB Atlanta team that leads the league in seven statistical categories.
Players to Watch:
Kelsey Cook (LOVB Atlanta): Leads the League in total pass efficiency
Tia Jimerson (LOVB Atlanta): Ranks second in the League in total blocks
Molly McCage (LOVB Austin): Earned Player of the Match honors in the Quarterfinals after scoring 20 points to lead Austin to the Semifinals over LOVB Salt Lake
LOVB Omaha - LOVB Houston
Tune in today at 9:30 ET on ESPN+/ESPN2
In the second semifinals match of the LOVB Finals, (#6) LOVB Omaha will face (#2) LOVB Houston for a chance to advance to the first-ever LOVB Finals.
The overall series between these two teams led by LOVB Houston 3-1 (LOVB Classic matchup included)
LOVB Omaha won 3-0 on January 10
LOVB Houston won 3-1 on February 15 (LOVB Classic)
LOVB Houston won 3-0 on February 20
LOVB Houston won 3-1 on March 22
LOVB Omaha advanced to the semifinals behind a stunning victory over the #3 seed in LOVB Madison. In today's second semifinal matchup, the passing efficiency of Omaha will be battle-tested against LOVB Houston's dominant service game as the lead the league in aces.
Players to Watch:
Micah Hancock: Leads the league in total aces on the season
Jordan Thompson: Leads the league in total points & total kills on the season
Jordan Larson: Earned Player of the Match honors in the Quarterfinals after scoring 14 points to lead Omaha to the Semifinals over LOVB Madison
• Discuss this story on the League One Volleyball message board...
League One Volleyball Stories from April 11, 2025
- Semifinals Kick-Off Today at 6:30pm ET on ESPN+/ESPN2 - LOVB
- Underdogs LOVB Austin, LOVB Omaha Move into Semifinals - LOVB
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.