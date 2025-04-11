Semifinals Kick-Off Today at 6:30pm ET on ESPN+/ESPN2

April 11, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







In the first semifinal match of the LOVB Finals, (#5) LOVB Austin will face (#1) LOVB Atlanta for a chance to advance to the first-ever LOVB Finals.

The overall series between these two teams is led by LOVB Atlanta 4-0 (LOVB Classic matchup included)

LOVB Atlanta won 3-1 on January 15

LOVB Atlanta won 3-1 on February 15 (LOVB Classic)

LOVB Atlanta won 3-1 on March 8

LOVB Atlanta won 3-0 on March 22

LOVB Austin advanced to the semifinals behind an emphatic reverse sweep, defeating LOVB Salt Lake in five-sets. In this matchup, the blocking prowess of Austin will be put to the test against a LOVB Atlanta team that leads the league in seven statistical categories.

Players to Watch:

Kelsey Cook (LOVB Atlanta): Leads the League in total pass efficiency

Tia Jimerson (LOVB Atlanta): Ranks second in the League in total blocks

Molly McCage (LOVB Austin): Earned Player of the Match honors in the Quarterfinals after scoring 20 points to lead Austin to the Semifinals over LOVB Salt Lake

LOVB Omaha - LOVB Houston

Tune in today at 9:30 ET on ESPN+/ESPN2

In the second semifinals match of the LOVB Finals, (#6) LOVB Omaha will face (#2) LOVB Houston for a chance to advance to the first-ever LOVB Finals.

The overall series between these two teams led by LOVB Houston 3-1 (LOVB Classic matchup included)

LOVB Omaha won 3-0 on January 10

LOVB Houston won 3-1 on February 15 (LOVB Classic)

LOVB Houston won 3-0 on February 20

LOVB Houston won 3-1 on March 22

LOVB Omaha advanced to the semifinals behind a stunning victory over the #3 seed in LOVB Madison. In today's second semifinal matchup, the passing efficiency of Omaha will be battle-tested against LOVB Houston's dominant service game as the lead the league in aces.

Players to Watch:

Micah Hancock: Leads the league in total aces on the season

Jordan Thompson: Leads the league in total points & total kills on the season

Jordan Larson: Earned Player of the Match honors in the Quarterfinals after scoring 14 points to lead Omaha to the Semifinals over LOVB Madison

• Discuss this story on the League One Volleyball message board...





League One Volleyball Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.