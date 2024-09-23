Seattle Seawolves Win Gold for Best in the PNW

September 23, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seattle Seawolves Rugby team is proud to announce that they have been voted the "Best Seattle Sports Team" in the 2024 Seattle Times "Best in the PNW" people's choice contest. This prestigious honor, awarded by the very fans who form the heart of the team, highlights the Seawolves' growing impact in the Pacific Northwest's vibrant sports scene.

The Seattle Times reports, "This year's contest saw more than 10,000 businesses, organizations, and individuals compete in 290 categories, with over 500,000 votes cast by the community. With a 126% increase in voting year over year, the overwhelming response reflects the pride residents have for their local businesses and the region itself." (Source; https://www.bestinthepnw.com/article/celebrating-the-best-in-the-pnw.html)

The fan-driven award is a significant milestone for the Seawolves, a professional rugby union team competing in Major League Rugby (MLR) since 2018. The Seawolves' commitment to excellence both on and off the pitch, along with their dedication to community engagement, has earned them the admiration and loyalty of fans throughout the region and this year's Western Conference trophy. Whether through action-packed match-day experiences at Starfire Stadium or their support of local youth rugby initiatives like 'Run with the Pack', the Seawolves have cemented their role as a central figure in the Seattle sports community.

"The recognition from our fans is incredibly meaningful to us," said Olivia Malifa, Head of Marketing and Communications for the Seattle Seawolves. "This award is a reflection of the bond we've built with our community, which goes far beyond the sport of rugby. Whether it's through our matches at Starfire Stadium or our Seawolves foundation, our goal has always been to give back to the city and region that has embraced us from day one."

As the Seawolves prepare for the upcoming season, this recognition further motivates the team as they develop new match-day themes, conjure up new fan experiences or continue crowd favorites like World rugby night or Pride night, each with their own special halftime show.

Malifa added, "As we look to the future, we're more driven than ever to continue creating unforgettable moments for our fans and to entice new audiences to experience first hand the magic of rugby."

With the USA Women's Rugby 7's team returning home with a bronze medal and the rapid adoption of female rugby star Ilona Maher, rugby is having its moment in the USA and for good reason.

"The level of rugby being played professionally through MLR in particular is worth turning up for and at an affordable price point with tickets from $29, it's a great time out for families and new goers alike. Every match we play and every community event we attend, we have our supporters in mind and look to always deliver an intimate, authentic and memorable experience." finishes Malifa.

The Seattle Seawolves invite fans to join them for another action packed season at Starfire Stadium in 2025, where the energy and passion of Seawolves supporters is loud and proud and sure to fuel another year of rugby excellence from the players on the pitch looking to bring home their third shield.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from September 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.